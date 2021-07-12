FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council is searching for money to meet an unexpected obligation.
Council President Vickie Hart said she learned about three months ago that a previous council agreed to pay for a road into the Old School subdivision, developed by Knotts Construction. The cost is expected to be at least $140,000, based on the road’s higher-end concrete construction and the need for regrading.
“We are responsible for the development of that road, something that usually is done by the developer,” she said at Monday’s council meeting.
The agreement with the construction firm was made before any current members joined the council, Hart said.
Two of the planned 12 homes have been built, she said, and the current road stops in front of them. Continuing the road is necessary to attract additional homeowners.
“There’s a need for homes here in town,” she said. “How are you going to sell lots without a road?”
The town, Hart said, needs to find a solution. She had hoped to add the road to the Community Crossings grant, but that turned out to not be an option because the road does not exist yet and can’t be added to the town’s inventory.
“It’s tax revenue. That in itself will eventually pay for it,” she said. “We are going to try to get that done, probably a section at a time.”
