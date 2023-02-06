ANDERSON — A Frankton man has been arrested on five felony counts of child molesting of a girl who’s now 11.
Robin L. Jackson, 65, also was arrested Thursday on a charge of vicarious sexual gratification.
At his initial hearing Friday, Jackson’s bond was set at $100,000.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Madison County Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Sundheimer, he was asked to assist the Frankton Police Department.
Sundheimer received a Kids Talk forensic interview in which the girl said she had been touched by Jackson over the course of five years.
The girl said during the interview that the incidents involving various sexual acts took place in various rooms of Jackson’s residence.
At the time of his arrest, Jackson denied the allegations.
The court document states the incidents took place from Aug. 1, 2018, to Jan. 29, 2023.