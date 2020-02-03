CICERO — Police continue to investigate the cause of a three-car crash that killed a 47-year-old resident of Frankton on Friday in Hamilton County.
Christopher Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene of the approximately 4:20 p.m. crash near the intersection of 236th Street and Deming Road in Cicero.
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department believe a silver Chevrolet Impala was trying to pass several vehicles heading east on 236th Street.
When the driver of the Impala tried to return to the eastbound lane, it clipped the rear of a black Kia Soul, pushing that car into the path of a westbound Jeep Wrangler, according to police.
Woodward was the driver of the Kia Soul.
Police said two other drivers were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with various injuries.
Police believe speed and unsafe lane movement were factors in the crash.
Toxicology reports are pending to determine if impairment was a factor in the accident.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Hamilton County Crash Team at 317-773-1872.
