A Frankton man who was injured in a moped crash Saturday was in stable condition at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with a brain hemorrhage and facial fractures, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Monday.
Randall Timmons had been taken to Community Hospital Anderson and was later transported by ambulance to Methodist Hospital's Neurocritical Care unit, Mellinger said.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash, and medical records are being subpoenaed to try to determine the cause.
The Sheriff's Department was dispatched at 11:14 a.m. Saturday on a report of a man found laying in the ditch in the area of the 4900 block of west County Road 850 North.
A resident told deputies that he was driving on County Road 850 North and noticed a tail light that was visible in the ditch on the north side of the road.
The resident went back to check and found Timmons laying face down in the ditch. Timmons was unresponsive.
The Sheriff’s Department determined Timmons was the driver of the moped but was unable to determine when the crash took place or how long Timmons was laying in the ditch.
