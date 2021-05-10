ANDERSON — A two vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 500 West and County Road 500 North resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital Monday morning.
Phillip Hosier, 49, of Frankton, told Madison County Sheriff's deputies he was driving a 2002 Chevrolet south on County Road 500 West around 11 a.m. when a vehicle disregarded a stop sign and hit him.
Hosier was taken to Community Hospital Anderson with complaints of back pain.
Gabrielle Rhodes, 19, of Alexandria was driving a 2014 Dodge west on County Road 500 North when she struck Hosier's vehicle on the driver's rear side.
Rhodes told sheriff's deputies she did not see Hosier before colliding with his vehicle. Rhodes did not complain of any injuries at the time of the accident and there were no injured passengers, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
