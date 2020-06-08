FRANKTON — More than 100 people joined a peaceful Black Lives Matter march through Frankton on Sunday afternoon.
The Frankton march added to the chorus of voices across the nation speaking out against police brutality and racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd's May 25 death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Participants in the Frankton march carried signs conveying messages such as "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe."
At the conclusion of the march, protesters sang "Lean on Me," the iconic song by Bill Withers.
