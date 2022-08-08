FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council has rejected a second proposed consumer fireworks ordinance that would have expanded the possible days and hours for their use to accommodate residents who want them for special events, such as weddings, graduations and birthdays.
The council on Monday gave unanimous final approval to the original ordinance passed on a first reading in May. Members had tabled the final reading at that time to allow further discussion.
Even without that proposed provision, Council President Larry Shively said residents can make a timely petition to the council for special occasions.
“I can’t sign an ordinance that’s open-ended. I just can’t,” he said. “I don’t see why it should be a free-for-all.”
Frankton is one of an increasing number of communities putting in place ordinances governing the use of consumer fireworks.
The new ordinance limits consumer fireworks to 5 p.m. till two hours after sunset on June 29-30, July 1-3 and July 5-9. On July Fourth, residents may set off fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Fireworks also would be permitted from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 till 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
The proposed ordinance also prohibits discharging consumer fireworks in public rights of way or streets.
The ordinance does not address commercial fireworks like those used for the Fourth of July and Heritage Days.
The Planning Commission in March passed a proposed ordinance that allows for additional dates and times for consumers' use. Normally, councils follow the recommendations of their committees, but in this instance, Councilwoman Vickie Hart decided not to include that provision.
“That means you can put fireworks off any day of the week,” she said Monday.
Planning Commission President Dave Wise said public sentiments about consumer fireworks seemed to fall along generational lines.
“The older people don’t like them, and the younger people are all for them."