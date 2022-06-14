FRANKTON — On the heels of an increase that nearly doubled sewer rates starting in April, the Frankton Town Council once again is poised to increase sewer rates by another $7.
The measure passed unanimously Monday on first reading. A hearing about and second and possibly final reading of the increase for Frankton Municipal Wastewater Utility is expected at the council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. July 11.
Council President Larry Shively said the $7 increase is necessary so the town can make its $180,000 payment in 18 months on the interest for a $20 million loan to upgrade the town’s sewer system.
“I questioned it like everybody else because I have to pay for it,” he said.
Shively said he recently was told by Seymour-based Reedy Financial that without the raise, the town would fall short when it comes time to the payment.
Residents recently saw their sewer bills increased by $7.
The rates, as advertised, would range from $30 for a five-eighths-inch meter to $346 for a six-inch meter.
In the future, Shively said, the town may be able to secure a grant or loan forgiveness to make some payments. However, the town first must demonstrate it can responsibly meet its financial obligation regarding its loans, he said.