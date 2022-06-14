FRANKTON — On the heels of an increase that nearly doubled sewer rates starting in April, the Frankton Town Council once again is poised to increase sewer rates by another $7.

The measure passed unanimously Monday on first reading. A hearing about and second and possibly final reading of the increase for Frankton Municipal Wastewater Utility is expected at the council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. July 11.

Council President Larry Shively said the $7 increase is necessary so the town can make its $180,000 payment in 18 months on the interest for a $20 million loan to upgrade the town’s sewer system.

“I questioned it like everybody else because I have to pay for it,” he said.

Shively said he recently was told by Seymour-based Reedy Financial that without the raise, the town would fall short when it comes time to the payment.

Residents recently saw their sewer bills increased by $7.

The rates, as advertised, would range from $30 for a five-eighths-inch meter to $346 for a six-inch meter.

In the future, Shively said, the town may be able to secure a grant or loan forgiveness to make some payments. However, the town first must demonstrate it can responsibly meet its financial obligation regarding its loans, he said.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.

Tags

Trending Video