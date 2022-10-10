FRANKTON — Town Council officials are urging residents to complete a household income survey they're expected to receive they expect to send out? are expected to receiving in the coming month.
Depending on the average income, the town could be eligible for grants that could defray the cost of growing infrastructure bills.
Town President Larry Shively said the ability to qualify for the grants could reduce water and sewer rates for users.
“It’s very important that anyone who receives this survey fills it in honestly,” he stressed. “If we don’t get anything, we would have to take out a $60 million loan.”
In the past, Shively said, some residents may have overreported their earnings in an effort to appear richer than they were. But the amounts are intended only to reach grant eligibility and will not be shared with anyone.
In the most recent income survey, about 400 people reported an average income of $51,000, Shively said. But at least 300 of the town’s 1,757 residents, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, receive public assistance, he added.