FRANKTON — A bright orange sign was posted on the door of El Toro Loco on Wednesday with a warning by the Indiana Department of Revenue.
“The business is not closed, but they cannot perform any retail transactions until they resolve this issue,” said Michelle Cain, director of external communications for the state revenue agency.
She said the sign was posted because of “outstanding tax liabilities,” but the DOR is unable to disclose any other information due to taxpayer privacy laws, Cain said.
Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.
The sign on the restaurant's door, 105 E. Sigler St., indicates the business violated Indiana Code 6-2.5-9-2, which is a failure to register or renew registration; transaction after revocation or suspension of certificate; offense.
“A retail merchant who makes a retail transaction without having applied for or obtained a registered retail merchant's certificate or a renewal of a registered retail merchant's certificate or after the retail merchant's certificate has been revoked or suspended by the department commits a Class A misdemeanor,” the statute states.
If the sign is removed, altered or defaced, the person commits a Class B misdemeanor, the sign states. At the bottom, the sign states that illegal business activities can be reported to DOR at 317-232-3376.
Prior to the notice being posted on the front door, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page that “We will be closed today ... sorry for any inconvenience.”
