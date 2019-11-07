INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that Frankton native Douglas Huntsinger will become executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse.
Huntsinger will succeed Jim McClelland in January, according to a press release from the governor’s office. McClelland announced at Thursday’s meeting of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse, that he would retire as the state’s “drug czar” effective Jan. 9.
For three years, McClelland led Indiana’s Next Level Recovery initiative to combat the drug crisis and help people enter recovery from substance use.
Huntsinger is currently deputy director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, overseeing operational aspects of the state’s response to the drug crisis since 2017.
He previously served as executive producer of the Indiana State Fair and as a policy director in the office of former Gov. Mitch Daniels. He’s also a member of the Indiana Jail Overcrowding Task Force.
