FRANKTON — The Frankton Town Council voted unanimously Monday to pay for water equipment repairs and to replace 10 of 80 fire hydrants.
The equipment repairs, including filter media replacement at nearly $25,000, will total more than $36,500. The hydrants will be replaced for about $65,000.
“We have to do this. We don’t have a choice,” council President Katherine Hudson said. “This is very serious because this is your drinking water.”
Some of the hydrants aren't the right size; others are inoperable, she said. Two of the hydrants date to about 1884, she noted.
“For public safety, you are wanting your hydrant next to your home to work,” Hudson said.
Town officials are completing applications for county food and beverage funds they hope will be approved to defray the costs. Hudson said she expects a response to the request sometime in December.
Scott Kornbroke, who is consulting with the Town of Frankton and training new water department employees, suggested hydrant replacement start around the schools and in the park.
