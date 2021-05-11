FRANKTON — Holding a jug cut away so she could dip a brush into it, Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School freshman Kylie Tomlinson, 14, gave one of the posts along the perimeter of the Knights of Pythias-IOOF Cemetery a fresh coat of white paint.
“I love it. I’ve always loved helping,” the eighth grader said. “I actually love doing this. I love being out here in the fresh air. It’s nice to be out here really doing stuff.”
A member of the student council, she was one of about 600 students who participated in the school’s second Day of Service on Monday. The first Day of Service was in 2019, with last year’s event interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frankton is one of many schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding areas that go out to give their communities a spring cleaning.
Students engaged in more than 20 projects in Frankton and as far away as Mounds Park in Anderson. Much of the activity included sprucing up the school’s grounds, by cleaning and inventorying the library, power washing the football fields and painting the main hallways.
Social studies teacher Jesse Pruitt, sponsor of the high school’s Students in Action club, came up with the idea for expanding the Day of Service to the entire school. Starting with the Class of 2023, new state pathways require students to complete service projects.
“Service has always been important to me. It’s just how I was raised,” he said.
Dipping her brush into the orange tint in an egg carton, Annie Anderson, 17, also was engaged in a painting project, though it was one that was much more colorful. She and a handful of others painted a new mural of a firefighter saving a little girl from a blaze on the side of Pipe Creek Fire Station No. 2.
“I think it’s fun. I’m happy to do it,” the junior said.
Unique to this small group is the lasting nature of their project.
“I will come home for the holidays and drive through town and see it and think, ‘I helped make that,’” the art student and Art Club member said.
History teacher Kevin Cline said working at the cemetery has the added bonus of acquainting students with some of the town’s historical figures.
“As a history teacher, I love it,” he said. “I get a chance to pull them over and talk to them a little about it,” he said.
Many local organizations need help with projects, so it wasn’t difficult to find things for the students to do, Cline said.
“Things like painting the posts needed to happen this spring, and they don’t have a lot of staff to concentrate on that,” he said. “This town should pretty much be trash-free by the end of the day.”
