ANDERSON — The town of Frankton will be receiving $100,000 from the economic development fund created when the Wild Cat Wind Farm was constructed.
The Madison County Council unanimously approved the appropriation Tuesday.
The wind farm economic development fund was created in 2011 when the developer provided the county with $1.3 million.
The council previously approved $300,000 from the fund for the city of Alexandria to use on infrastructure improvements at the proposed industrial park north of Indiana 28.
In November, $400,000 was appropriated from the fund to cover expenses for the county, including the replacement of the two elevators at the Madison County Government Center.
“I will support this,” Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said of Frankton’s appropriation. “But I will find a way to replace the funds.”
Vickie Hart, president of the Frankton Town Council, said the money is all tied to economic development efforts in the community.
“We want to improve the town to attract new businesses,” she said.
Councilman Steve Sumner, who made the motion to approve the funding, said the town has been working extremely hard to improve the community.
At the council’s January meeting, Hart said the town is under a sewer ban and an engineering firm has started work to apply for a state grant.
She said the town’s share of the project has been estimated at $7 million.
Hart said the town wants to enhance the water department and a portion of the $100,000 from the wind farm economic development account will be used to pay for a preliminary report on improving the water department.
The last rate increase for the Frankton Water Department was in 2016, she said.
County attorney fees
The County Council denied the county commissioners’ request for an additional $100,000 to pay for attorney fees.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said she wasn’t certain why there was a request for $100,000. She believed there was a bill from Bose, McKinney & Evans in the amount of $55,000.
Gaskill said the requested funds was to pay for litigation and not covered by the contract with the Indianapolis law firm.
Newly elected council President Pete Heuer asked how much money was in the account and if there were outstanding bills for attorney fees.
Following a check by the Auditor’s Office, it was determined there was $62,000 in the attorney fee account in the commissioners budget.
Heuer said there were no outstanding bills as of Tuesday.
Other business
The council approved a 17% salary increase for Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
Grimes’ salary was increased from $62,382 to $72,909
Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Board of Health, said the position has not received a pay increase in 10 years.
Abbott said Grimes worked with county officials to pay for the cost of a new heating and air conditioning system in the Health Department offices this year.
He said the salaries for the same position in counties of similar size range from $51,000 to $123,000.
“The salary is consistently in the mid-range,” Abbott said. “This is not general fund money.”
Grimes said the funding for her pay increase would be obtained from the group insurance account of the Health Fund, which has an excess in the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.