FRANKTON — A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers of the town of Frankton from Madison Street south to town limits, effective immediately due to a water main break on Grant Street.
Once water has been restored, the advisory will remain in effect until a 24-hour, satisfactory water sample is obtained.
Water that will be used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a boil for five minutes before using.
