FRANKTON — The Frankton water plant was struck by lightning twice early Friday morning, leaving the town with very low water pressure and the schools closed.
Pam Mason, assistant utility clerk for the town of Frankton, said Friday the water tower was struck by lighting during the storm at 12:30 a.m. and again at 5 a.m.
"I live right next to the water tower," Mason said. "I was up when it struck at 12:20 a.m. My whole house shook."
Mason said the water pressure is at practically zero and there is only a slight trickle. She said the town was under a boil water order.
"They're going to pick-up parts to make the repairs as quickly as possible," she said.
According to a Facebook post by the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, the schools are closed and students are being returned home.
"As a result (of the lightning strike), we have no water at either of our schools in Frankton," the post read. "Because of having no water, school is canceled for the day at Frankton Elementary and Frankton Jr./Sr. High Schools."
Frankton Elementary School Principal Ronda Podzielinski said students of the elementary and high schools were taken back to their homes after being picked up by school buses this morning. She said all of the elementary students were returned to their homes.
If no one was home, the students were brought back to the school and guardians were contacted for pickup arrangements, Podzielinski said.
She said initially there was water at the schools, but the water pressure dropped and some of the toilets were not flushing.
A Flood Warning is in effect for Madison County from 7 p.m. Sunday through 2:30 a.m. Tuesday as storms move through the area throughout the weekend.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story when more information becomes available.
