The Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour is back for 2021. Nearly 30 artists and artisans will open their studios and workspaces to visitors on free, self-guided tours.
During October, 27 artists will greet visitors to their studios, which are spread among the scenic forests of the hills of Brown county. And the area's hardwood forests offer spectacular autumn colors.
Among those participating are glass artists, jewelers, metalworkers, painters, photographers, stone carvers, weavers and woodworkers. A total of 20 studios are participating; they're generally open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily in October but can vary.
The tour started in 1998, and visitors this year will find both known favorites and several artists new to the tour. There will be daily arts demonstrations, and visitors may participate in some. They also can meet and chat with artists and buy directly from them.
The tour is designed to broaden public understanding of the arts in Brown County, which has been an art colony for more than 100 years, and is recognized as one of 10 Indiana Cultural Districts.
The T.C. Steele State Historic Site commemorates one of the county’s early artists and is on the tour. Back Roads participants get a discount on admission. All other tour stops are free.
For more information, or to download a copy of the tour map, visit browncountystudiotour.com.
