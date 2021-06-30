ANDERSON — Christina Sexton is struggling to believe Matthew Villarreal would go anywhere near a standing body of water, let alone swim out to a vehicle submerged in a pond to retrieve a set of keys.
Villarreal, 28, drowned after the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving went into a private pond early Tuesday morning.
Sexton said Villarreal was terrified of water.
"Not just a little fear," she said. "It was a very extreme real fear. It was the fear of him dying like that, and he did."
Sexton said something is terribly wrong and she suspects foul play. She said Villarreal did not have a criminal record and she doesn't think he ever had a driver's license.
She described her friend as having a big heart and was always willing to help others. Sexton said Villarreal was also very protective of women and children.
Sexton said Villarreal struggled with a drug addiction, but recently went to Ohio for treatment and stopped using drugs.
"He was looking for love and found it in the wrong place like a lot of these young kids," she said. "You can't save them. They find it in a needle because they have no one else."
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle in the water about 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Tywonn Miller, 38, who had swum to the water’s bank and Villarreal in the water who was “visible, but not moving.”
Both men were inside the vehicle when it went into the pond in the 5200 block of South County Road 450 East, Mellinger said.
MCSD Maj. Joey Cole said the homeowner saw both men swim to the bank, and then Villarreal swam back to the submerged vehicle to retrieve a set of keys.
Villarreal was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were made, but he died at the scene, Cole said. Miller was uninjured in the accident.
At first authorities said Miller was not cooperating with the investigation, but Cole said it was later determined that Miller, who moved to Anderson about two or three weeks ago from Indianapolis, did not know Villarreal.
"We have no reason not to believe the story he was sharing," Cole said.
Miller told sheriff deputies he was looking for a ride and Villarreal offered him one. He said they stopped to get a couple of bags of ice, which gas station video surveillance confirmed.
"There was a witness that said they did see Matthew driving the vehicle," Cole said.
He said the accident happened on County Road 450 East and that the roads jog around in that area. A witness told sheriff deputies they saw Villarreal drive into wheat field and park before the accident.
Cole said the witness said Villarreal drove back onto the road and then, at a curve in the road, the car went into a cornfield and then the pond.
"The landowner told me he heard the cornstalks flying," said Cole. "You would have to go somewhat fast if the cornstalks are flying up in the air. The height of the corn, compared to the vehicle, they probably couldn't see very far out at all."
Cole said Miller did not say anything about the ride leading up to the crash or provide authorities with additional details.
Sexton said the events that led up to Villarreal's death don't make sense.
"Supposedly he went back into the pond to get his keys," she said. "He won't go back into the pond. He was scared of water. He couldn't swim. He was scared to death of water. It's a lie."
Sarah Sims said she also has known Villarreal for about five years.
"He was a free spirit and loved people," Sims said.
Like Sexton, Sims was also skeptical that Villarreal, who didn't own a car or have a house, would be so desperate for a set of keys that he would risk his life.
"A set of keys for what?" she asked. "He was homeless. He literally had a backpack."
