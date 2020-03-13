ANDERSON — If you are a little on the suspicious side or fear the unknown, it’s been a scary week. And thanks to one local business, there is at least one more chilling event in store for the weekend.
The week kicked off with a full moon on Monday, the COVID-19 virus popping up across both the state and nation, and today is the infamous Friday the 13th.
Weeks before COVID-19 crept across the nation’s border, Darrell Smith and his son Josh Smith decided to host a one-day St. Patrick’s Day-themed haunted event on Saturday at Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St., Anderson.
St. Patty’s Slay is from 8 to 11 p.m. inside the well-known indoor facilities and will take participants about 40 minutes to complete, said Darrell Smith.
Josh Smith, director of marketing and advertising, said they are taking extra precautions during the “no- touch” event given the recent COVID-19 concerns, but there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Madison county and they “feel that it is safe to open at this time.”
“If you do not feel well, please visit us during another event,” he said. “We will be telling our actors the exact same thing.
“We will have masks and sanitizer available for those that would like it.”
Located in the old Applewood Cinema, Stillwell Manor is comprised of a 33,000-square-foot building that opens during the Halloween season with frights to delight even the most seasoned of horror lovers.
Darrell Smith said St. Patty’s Slay will cover almost 17,000-square-foot of the building and feature Sister Patricia from Dublin Ireland who is looking for revenge. He said during the offseason they also have “A Krampus Nightmare” in December, “Cupid’s Curse” in February and “Monsters Mayhem” around May, but this is the first year for the St. Patrick’s Day haunting.
Josh Smith went on to explain that Sister Patricia is upset that her beloved St. Patrick’s Day has become something of a joke and centers around mythical creatures like leprechauns.
“In honor of Saint Patrick, Sister Patricia has taken it upon herself to restore the magic and joy of St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. “Year after year she has become more and more angry. She’s finally had enough.”
Josh Smith said Sister Patricia is not exactly evil.
“I’d call her more of an antihero for this story,” he said. “But what does every good antihero do when they are doing things that may cross over ethical lines?
“She hides her true identity and becomes St. Patty.”
Darrell Smith said the haunted event is PG-13 rated because it can be scary for some of the younger children.
“We don’t get a great deal of joy out of terrifying a 5-year-old,” he said. “If the little kid is really into it and thinks it’s a blast, then that’s different.”
He said the actors at Stillwell Manor typically target teenagers because “they are fair game.”
“It’s what we do,” he said with a laugh.
Tickets for the event are $15 each and available at the door.
While they don’t serve green beer at Stillwell Manor, Darrell Smith said there will be something “green here.”
“There will be a surprise at the very end, but I really can’t say what it is because then it will ruin the surprise,” he said. “Let’s just say we may feed them. I’m not going to say what I’m going to feed them or if I’m going to feed them to somebody.”
