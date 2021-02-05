ANDERSON — An emergency has been declared in Madison County for at least the next five days because of forecasted frigid temperatures.
Madison County Commissioner Darlene Likens signed the executive order declaring the county under a local state of emergency starting at noon Friday and running through noon on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has predicted low temperatures of 11 degrees Friday night, 6 degrees Saturday and 7 degrees Sunday.
High temperatures through Tuesday are predicted to be the the mid-teens to low 20s, with chances of snow on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
The request for the declaration was made by Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
County attorney Jeff Graham said the effect of the declaration is to give EMA more authority if the weather gets really bad.
“It triggers certain actions,” he said. “It puts everyone on notice to follow the EMA directives.”
Ecker said he requested the local emergency declaration because of the anticipated dangerous cold temperatures.
“The first step will be opening warming centers and then shelters,” he said. “This allows churches and other organizations to provide assistance to the public.”
The first warming centers will be at the Salvation Army and Christian Center in Anderson, Ecker said.
“We will be coordinating some of the efforts,” Ecker said. “Many neighborhood churches will open their doors and people in those areas generally know where to go if they lose power.”
He said people should limit outdoor activities during the cold weather.
Ecker said motorists should make sure their vehicles are mechanically sound before traveling.
He said people should have in their vehicle blankets, a candle, water and food if they get stranded and are waiting for assistance.
“The latest forecast has the temperatures going up and down during the coming week, that should help,” Ecker said. “We’re trying to be prepared for the worst and hoping for the best.”
