ANDERSON — Drivers looking to repeat as winners of the Pay Less Little 500, seeking that first victory or to make their first race all agree it’s a unique event.
There were 35 teams at Anderson Speedway on Wednesday for a practice session. The run for the pole position starts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bryan Gossel is a Little 500 rookie and the first driver from Colorado to attempt to make the starting field.
“I always heard about the race and the history of it,” Gossel said. “I ran a winged sprint car at Colorado National Speedway and ran good there.”
It will be only the second time that Gossel will be racing a non-wing sprint car on pavement.
“I’ve never been here,” he said of the high-banked quarter-mile oval. “My brother was born in Connersville, so I have some Indiana connections.”
Gossel said the closest track similar to Anderson that he has raced on was Salem Speedway in a USAC Silver Crown car.
“We’re going to make the field,” he said. “This is a brand-new car I purchased from Bobby East.
“I’m excited,” Gossel said. “I’m not going to win, but I hope to hold my own and be patient.”
This will be the first time Gossel will be making live pit stops during a race. Three women will be serving on his pit crew.
“We’ve done our homework,” he said.
Kody Swanson will be seeking his third consecutive Little 500 victory and fourth overall.
“It would mean a lot,” he said of another Little 500 victory, particularly since this year’s death of car owner Gene Nolen.
Each Little 500 is unique, Swanson said. He voiced appreciation for the management at Anderson Speedway to stage the race this Labor Day weekend.
“The first year I was here driving for Tom Brewer we could have won that night,” he said of his seventh-place finish in 2015.
“After that first race I understood why the veterans would circle the race on their calendar,” Swanson said. “It’s that kind of race and the tradition surrounding the event.”
Swanson said the Little 500 is a tough race to win and drivers hope to have a shot at a victory.
“When I won the first time I thought it was the luckiest I’d been on one night ever,” he said.
Swanson said every year the team wants to return the following year and be a little bit better.
“The quality of the field gets better every year,” he said. “Fortunate we could step up our game.”
Kyle Hamilton knows the thrill of winning the Little 500 in 2017, but also the disappointment after not making the starting field the following year.
“Winning a second time would solidify that we’re one of the top Little 500 teams,” he said. “The first win was like a blur, a second win would be more sacred.”
Hamilton said the Little 500 can be humbling for a driver after mechanical problems kept him from defending his championship.
“You go from hero to zero,” he said. “I’ve been coming to Anderson since I was 15. As a driver you’re able to adjust pretty quickly to the track.”
Bobby Santos III has twice finished as the runner-up including in 2019.
“We’ve been close,” he said, “just not quite good enough. We have a great team and have done our homework.”
Santos wished he had started coming to Anderson 10 years sooner than his first trip in 2014.
“This is such a special race. There is nothing to compare to it,” he said.
In a normal year, the Little 500 would have taken place on Memorial Day weekend, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to Labor Day.
“If the race was in May we wouldn’t have been ready,” Santos admitted. “So it helped us that the race is in September.”
