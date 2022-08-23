ANDERSON — Sitting on the divan, as she calls her sofa, in the home she bought nearly 60 years ago, Diane Kelley strokes the sleek fur of one of her five cats.
“I always had dogs till 2015, but it became easier to have cats because you don’t have to walk them,” the 87-year-old Anderson native said.
Though she loves her pets, Kelley also wants human companionship and social activities, especially bingo, concerts and painting. For that, she often turns to Essential Senior Connections.
“Honestly, I don’t remember how I first started. Through the events, I met some really nice ladies,” she said.
Essential Senior Connections is a newer division of Essential, which operates skilled nursing facilities in Anderson, Elwood and Summitville.
“We also wanted to be able to help those still living in the community and remain active and independent,” said Beth Harpe, Essential Senior Health and Living CEO.
To that end, ESC helps Madison County seniors remain independent by linking them with the education, activities and services they need as they age.
“We look at ourselves as a one-stop shop,” Harpe said.
All the proceeds from a celebrity waiter fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Texas Roadhouse, 1925 E. 60th St., will go to the programs that Essential Senior Connections supports.
As the aging population increases, Harpe said, more people are remaining in their own homes longer, but they often need some assistance to do so. According to AARP, about 77% of seniors say they want to remain in their homes.
ESC serves as a a bridge between those who want to remain at home and the care providers knowledgeable about their needs.
“What we’re seeing in the skilled side of things, the people we are getting are sicker and have a lot more needs,” she said.
Staffing and placement for seniors also is becoming more challenging as baby boomers and their parents age, Harpe said. So it’s in everyone’s best interests for more services to take place outside of skilled care facilities.
“A lot of people don’t need a lot of care. They just need somebody to help change their light bulbs,” she said. “The funds that we raise, we can help support people come out to our events" and with needs in their home. "Some of it is just getting their groceries and going to the pharmacy.”
In fact, transportation is the most significant problem faced by people who try to age in place, Harpe said. “That is a piece we would like to grow.
"A lot of people can’t drive anymore, but they want to be as independent as they can. Honestly, that is one of the biggest barriers for people is it’s not safe for them to drive anymore, but they want to stay very active.”
Some ESC services are covered by grants, but those often have strict spending requirements for specific products or services, Harpe said. The money raised by the luncheon will let the ESC make more discretionary decisions on the way funds are spent.
“If someone has a general need they can’t afford, let’s talk about it.”
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, and her husband, Sheriff Scott C. Mellinger, are among the celebrity servers participating in Friday’s event.
“It’s always a pleasure to be out in our community, supporting our partners,” she said. “We’ve worked closely with Essential Health and Living with COVID vaccinations, and it’s been a good partnership. I appreciate the opportunity.”