FISHERS — Funeral services for Noah Shanavaz, the Elwood police officer who was shot to death while on duty last weekend, have begun at ITOWN Church in Fishers.
The funeral service will be followed by a procession to Elwood and then to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Shahnavaz will be laid to rest.
