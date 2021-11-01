CHESTERFIELD – Longtime party activist Tim Funk has been elected vice chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Funk was elected Monday night on the first ballot cast by precinct committee officials at Mill Creek Civic Center.
He ran unsuccessfully for the 1st District seat on the Anderson City Council in 2019, losing to Republican Jennifer Culp.
Each of the four candidates was allowed to address the precinct officials for three minutes before the vote.
“I’m a lifelong Democrat,” Funk said. “I helped a lot at Democrat headquarters in the past.
“The main job is to get Democrats elected countywide,” he said. “I will be aggressive and work with Chairwoman Aime Hood.”
Funk said he has 16,000 followers on his Facebook page.
Jeff Barranco, a current member of Anderson Community School Board, said he looks at data to resolve problems.
He said 45% of the people in Anderson are not affiliated with either political party, and 75% of them are under the age of 50.
“Why aren’t those people being engaged?” Barranco asked. “We’re doing a poor job of engaging people under 50.”
He said that in the country, 65% of those under 50 either vote Democratic or lean Democratic.
“We have to work with that voting block.”
Local businessman Tim Perry said his business has been working to restore the neighborhood on the city’s near-downtown by making 50 properties available for affordable housing.
“We have to get the party actively involved in working to get people to the polls,” he said.
John Etchison said the people who brought excitement to the party are not around anymore.
He said in the 5th City Council district, a strong Republican area, hard work elected Democrat Lance Stephenson to the council twice.
“We knocked on doors and got people to the polls,” Etchison said. “We need to get people motivated countywide. We have to get the party back to where it was 20 years ago.”
