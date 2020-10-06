ANDERSON — Funk Park on Historic West Eighth Street will be going through some changes over the next year.
The Anderson Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday voted to award a contract to Fredericks Inc. in the amount of $27,072 to replace fencing along the south border and to make improvements to the gazebo.
Fredericks was the lowest of three bids to complete all the work.
The park was opened in 1974 and named in honor of Elmo Funk, who was the owner of the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. franchise in Anderson and a member of the Anderson Rotary Club for more than 50 years.
At one time the property was the site of the first hospital in Madison County.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Anderson Parks Department, said over the years the park has been a favorite location for weddings and taking pictures by the fountain at the entrance.
She explained that phase one of the improvements, to be completed by the end of the year, includes the removal of the fencing and putting a new metal roof on the gazebo.
Donovan said phase two, which includes concrete repair around the fountain, will be completed by late spring.
Tenley Orr of Plant City Seeds helped design the park's new look. She said Funk Park is a small park with electric lines running near the facility.
“We wanted to give the park a more spacious feel,” Orr said. “We are including two small walking paths and will be planting smaller trees that will also require less maintenance.”
Perennials and shrubs will be planted along the walkways and the area near the gazebo will be planted in grass, she said.
