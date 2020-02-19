ANDERSON – Former Anderson Community Schools board member Ben Gale will serve out the remainder of the late Brent Holland’s term on the Madison County Council.
The Republican Party conducted a caucus Wednesday at the Anderson Public Library to fill the council’s at-large position vacancy through Dec. 31.
Gale received 77% of the votes cast by the 66 precinct committeemen in attendance at the caucus.
Gale, Ryan Green, Donnie Holland and Mikeal Vaughn, all candidates in the May 5 primary along with Anthony Emery, Pete Heuer and Eric Lamey, are seeking the party’s three at-large nominations on the county council.
“I look forward to it,” Gale said after the results were announced. “I enjoy serving. I will work hard to make the right decisions.”
Gale said he brings significant experience to the council in terms of oversight when it comes to budgets.
In brief remarks to the committeemen, Gale said he was first elected to the ACS board in 2010 and won reelection in 2014. He resigned in 2017 when he moved out of Anderson.
Gale said when he first went on the school board there was a $25 million budget deficit and the graduation rate was 54%.
“I believe if your fiscal house is not in order you can’t accomplish what you want,” he said. “I worked for effective spending of tax dollars.”
Gale said when he resigned from the school board the deficit was eliminated and the graduation rate was 97%.
He owns and operates a business in Madison County.
“My experience overseeing finances is important,” Gale said.
He also noted it was important for the Republican Party to retain the seat in the November election.
Holland said he was running to fulfill some of the things his son, Brent, wanted to accomplish.
“I’ve always been involved in politics,” he said. “We talked about the issues affecting the county.”
Vaughn said he started campaigning for the primary nomination last September and then asked the committeemen to elect Holland to replace his son on the council.
“Vote with your hearts and not what you were told to vote,” he said. “I’m asking those here to vote for me to support Holland.”
Green, who works as an electrician for the Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said he owns his own business and has done work for the city and county in the past.
“I talked with county employees and department heads about making the county operate more smoothly,” he said. “I want to continue to help for the betterment of Madison County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.