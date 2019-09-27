ANDERSON – A campaign flyer distributed by the Anderson mayoral campaign of Republican Rick Gardner misrepresents headlines from The Herald Bulletin.

The flyer circulated by mail and door-to-door campaigning includes nine headlines and excerpts of stories dealing with the Anderson Police Department and the mayor’s son, Evan Broderick, who served as assistant city attorney before getting into trouble with the law and resigning.

Gardner Campaign Flyer Flyer distributed by the Republicans for Rick Gardner

Six of the nine headlines were altered. The excerpts were not altered but were presented as the beginning of the stories. In many cases, they were not.

The flyer also shows results from two Herald Bulletin poll questions related, respectively, to Evan Broderick and the police department.

Gardner is running against incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak. The headline changes were made to include either Broderick’s name or the word mayor.

One of the changed headlines reads “Calls for Mayor to Demote Police Chief for Brawl with State Police Officers.” The story was published July 12 online with the headline “County Prosecutor calls for APD Chief demotion.” In print the next day, the headline read, “County prosecutor calls for APD chief demotion.”

The headline of an opinion column published July 21 in print and online reads “APD situation puts Broderick in a dilemma.” In the Gardner campaign flyer, it was changed to “Broderick Fails to Deal with Dilemma at APD.”

Gardner said he was aware that his campaign committee had changed the headlines. He said campaign worker Todd Baldridge made the changes.

“I knew he changed the headlines to tell our story,” Gardner said. “I didn’t do the work, so I don’t know what the justification was.”

When The Herald Bulletin objected to the headline tampering in the flyer, Gardner said distribution of the flyer would stop immediately.

“I see what the problem is,” Gardner said. “People working on the campaign looked at it. I apologize for any attack on the newspaper’s credibility.”

Later, in a second interview, Gardner said a flyer with newspaper headlines and excerpts had been used against him in a previous campaign.

“This is done all the time,” he said.

But Steve Key, executive director and general counsel for the Hoosier State Press Association, said Wednesday that he had never before seen an instance where a candidate changed the headlines or text of a newspaper story in campaign advertising.

“It’s extremely unethical and unfair to the voters, readers and newspaper,” said Key, an attorney who has worked in the newspaper industry since 1977. “They basically altered the true historical record by altering headlines.”

Both the publisher and the editor of The Herald Bulletin called the Gardner campaign’s manipulation of the newspaper’s headlines unethical.

“In a time when the news media comes under attack daily, we try extremely hard to present fair coverage of all topics and events,” said Beverly Joyce, publisher of The Herald Bulletin. “This situation is more than frustrating.

“For an individual or group to manipulate our content for their own personal gain is completely unethical and so disappointing in something as critical to this community as the mayoral campaign.”

Scott Underwood, editor of The Herald Bulletin, said the campaign flyer, “intentionally misquotes the newspaper.”

“While it’s not unusual for political campaigns to use newspaper headlines and story excerpts in ads, it is unusual – and unethical – to change the wording of the headlines,” Underwood said.

Key agreed.

“The information in the flyer is wrong,” the Hoosier State Press Association official said. “It was done purposefully to mislead the voters. The headlines were changed to make the conduct look worse.”

Key called the tactic a misinformation campaign that presented altered headlines as legitimate news reporting.

Baldridge did not return a request for comment on the creation of flyer.

He operates a consulting firm that assists candidates during campaigns. Clients have included Madison County Commissioner Kelly Gaskill; Anderson Councilwoman Jennifer Culp; Madison County Commissioner Mike Phipps and Madison County Assessor Larry Davis. All are Republicans.

Baldridge works for the Madison County commissioners as the drainage coordinator.

Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, called the newspaper’s concern about the Gardner campaign flyer an “overreach” and said it was not a “news story.”