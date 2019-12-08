ANDERSON — Legislation is being proposed by state Sen. Mike Gaskill to change how a position is filled on county planning commissions.
The issue was raised when Invenergy received approval of a special exception for the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy Center in northern Madison County.
It is the first legislation being offered by Gaskill, R-Pendleton, since becoming a member of the Indiana Senate at the start of the year. He did have an amendment to a bill adopted during the 2019 legislative session.
At the time, Beth Vansickle a non-resident of Madison County, served on the Madison County Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals because of her job with the Purdue Extension Office.
Vansickle gave one of the yes votes for the approval of the special exception for the $110 million project.
Opponents of the project have filed a lawsuit claiming that Vansickle as a non-resident of the county should not have been serving on the boards.
“That played a factor,” Gaskill said Friday of his legislative measure. “There were a lot of people unhappy by a big decision being made by someone who didn’t live in the county.”
Gaskill said the Legislative Services Agency, which drafted the legislation, found there are eight extension educators around Indiana who don’t reside in the county where they are serving on a plan commission.
In Henry County, the extension educator resides in Wayne County, he said.
“People in Henry County were upset during the discussions pertaining to a wind energy project,” Gaskill said.
He said there has been no opposition expressed to the measure from the Association of Indiana Counties, the Republican Party leadership in the Senate or among the Local Government Committee members that will be the first to consider the legislation.
State law requires nine members on a county plan commission with one member of the county commissioners, one member of the county council, county surveyor, county agricultural extension educator and five citizen members.
Gaskill’s legislation would amend Indiana law to read that the agricultural extension educator must be a resident of the county to serve on the plan commission.
In the event the agricultural extension educator is not a county resident, the county extension board will select a resident who is a property owner with an agricultural interest to serve for one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.