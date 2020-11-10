ANDERSON — The ongoing dispute between the Madison County Election Board and two of the three county commissioners continued Monday night as about 10 local residents appeared at the commissioners’ meeting. Some were wearing face masks bearing the word “resign.”
On Election Day last week, Madison County voters waited up to six hours to cast their ballots, which county Clerk Olivia Pratt said could have been avoided with adoption of vote centers and additional equipment.
Although the vote center issue wasn’t addressed during Monday’s meeting, Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps answered several questions after adjournment.
Earlier this year, Gaskill and Phipps voted down the Election Board’s request to adopt vote centers, and a request to purchase additional voting machines was never voted on.
Some residents said the lack of voting machines and the long lines were a form of voter suppression and asked Gaskill and Phipps to resign, to which they didn’t respond.
Phipps said the question of vote centers was considered in January and many concerns were raised by the minority community.
At a public hearing Phipps said he would vote no on vote centers unless an early voting location was included in Anderson’s Black community.
The Election Board agreed to open an early voting location at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, but Phipps still cast a no vote on the proposal.
Phipps said there was no guarantee there would be an early voting location in Anderson’s minority community after the primary.
“It was done at the last minute and could have been implemented earlier,” he said.
Phipps said officials knew in January that 170 voting machines would not be enough, and the commissioners offered to keep the courthouse open for 12 hours on a daily basis for early voting.
He said the Election Board didn’t respond to this offer.
“It was very unfortunate many places suffered long lines,” Phipps said. “We offered remedies.”
Gaskill said it was clear that she and Phipps couldn’t attend a March meeting and that she was unavailable at a subsequent meeting to consider purchasing additional voting machines.
Gaskill said the Madison County Council eliminated funding for the county administrator and drainage coordinator from the commissioner budget to pay for additional machines.
“Why wasn’t there a contingency plan in place?” Gaskill asked. “If I was clerk there would have been a contingency plan.”
Gaskill said officials need to stop pointing the finger of blame for the long lines, review the plan and work together before the 2022 election.
Phipps, who was defeated in the June primary by Republican Darlene Likens and will leave office on Jan. 1, said there are no elections in 2021 and discussions should take place.
Phipps said the commissioners were not approached after the primary to purchase additional voting machines.
“The vote centers plan should have been presented in a non-presidential election,” he said. “It was a last-minute decision on vote centers.”
Both Gaskill and Phipps denied agreeing to move to vote centers in June 2019 despite the fact several officials said they agreed to the proposal.
Commissioner John Richwine, who supported earlier efforts to implement vote centers or to purchase additional equipment, was not questioned by the residents and didn’t comment.
Pratt, the county clerk, said after the meeting that opening the courthouse for 12 hours would have required people to work at least 15 hours per day.
“We did everything that we were required to do by state code to adopt the vote centers,” she said. “We listened to the minority community.”
Pratt said the county traded in the 400 old voting machines because they were obsolete and were not compatible with the new paper ballot voting machines.
Pratt said the county purchased 170 new paper ballot voting machines that were sufficient for the 2019 municipal election.
“We needed more equipment,” she said. “The council approved the funding, but the commissioners wouldn’t approve the contract.”
Pratt said there was no point in requesting additional voting machines after the primary because the position of the commissioners was clear.
