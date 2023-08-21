ANDERSON — After a hiatus of several years, The Gaslight Festival will return to Historic West 8th Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., marking the 50th anniversary of the original festival.
Events include tours of historic homes on West Eighth Street, a classic car show, Afternoon Tea at the Lambert House, a pie-baking contest, a cake walk and a pie-and-quilt auction.
Family members of John W. Lambert, inventor of the first gas-powered vehicle and Anderson business owner in the early 1900s, will attend the festival.
Live performances will include Pop Rox at 9 a.m., Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County at noon, Ed Paul Fry at 1 p.m., Anderson Steppers Unique Diamonds at 2 p.m., the Anderson Young Ballet Theater at 3:30 p.m., and headliner, The Impalas, at 7 p.m.
Funk Park events begin at 9 a.m. with a yoga class taught by Jamie Wilkerson followed by Painting with Olivia at 12:30 p.m., lectures by historian Steven Jackson at 3 and 6 p.m., and an Anderson Symphony violinist at 5 p.m.
The Kid Zone will have inflatables, games, an arts-and-craft area, police and fire representatives and equipment, face painting from 1 to 5 p.m., a petting zoo, free cotton candy, free popcorn and more. A trackless train will run on Eighth Street, providing free rides for kids.
Horse and carriage rides, available from 1 to 5 p.m., are free for kids 15 and under and $10 for people 16 or older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The beer and wine garden near the West Stage will open at noon.
The Gaslight Festival Parade will start at 11 a.m. and enter Eighth Street from Madison Avenue. Bring a lawn chair and come for a full day of fun entertainment.
Additional information, schedules and tickets available at andersongaslightfestival.org.