ANDERSON — Gene Wilson, an Anderson High School star and groundbreaking college athlete, died Saturday at the age of 89.
Wilson played on the Indians basketball team that reached the state final four in 1948. The next year, Wilson led AHS to the No. 1 ranking in the state before he became ill and had to miss the sectional. The Indians lost.
In 1950, Wilson won the state high school long jump championship for Anderson High. The next school year, he became the first African American basketball player at Kansas State University.
Along with one other player, Wilson was the first black man to play basketball in the Big 7 Conference. Wilson was also one of five to break the color barrier on the Kansas State track team.
Earl Woods, father of professional golfer Tiger Woods, was a contemporary of Wilson's at KSU and the first black player on the Wildcat baseball team.
"It was easy (breaking the color barrier) because the university president was really pushing integration, and that made it easier for all of us," Wilson said in 2012 of KSU President Milton Eisenhower, younger brother of U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.
Wilson was the youngest brother of Indiana high school basketball icon "Jumpin' Johnny Wilson," who set a state championship game scoring record in leading Anderson to the 1946 title.
"I thought he was a better all-around ball player than me," Johnny Wilson said of Gene eight years ago. "He was quicker than me, and he was a much better shooter."
Johnny Wilson died in January 2019 at the age of 91.
Anderson sports legend Carl Erskine, who went on to star for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, was a close friend of Johnny Wilson and knew Gene Wilson well, too. Growing up, Erskine lived on 14th Street, just a block's walk from the Wilson family home, where he spent many hours.
“Gene was not only an outstanding athlete but had a very solid lifestyle and was a congenial person," Erskine said Monday. "It was a pleasure to know Gene. He was always well respected and carried himself with dignity.”
Erskine recalled that Gene and Johnny's father died when Johnny was about 12 and Gene about 8.
“Their mother did a wonderful job of raising them with strong Christian values," Erskine said. ”Gene was overshadowed by Johnny, his superstar brother, but he always handled it with dignity. He was proud of Johnny's successes.”
Gene was selected for The Herald Bulletin's coffee-table book, "Madison County's 100 Greatest Athletes," in 2012.
He was inducted as an umpire into the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame. For 37 years, Wilson was an umpire, much of that time spent in American Legion games.
He lived in Topeka for more than 50 years, but returned to his hometown to live much of the later part of his life in Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.