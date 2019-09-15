Generation Z is shaping up to be the most diverse generation in U.S. history.
According to a recent Pew Research Center report, 48% of what it calls post-millennials are “racial or ethnic minorities.”
Reports also suggest that 80% of this cohort has at least one friend of a race different than their own. And according to data published by the marketing firm YPulse, about four in five teens and young adults say they’d date someone from another race.
Maggie Platt, a millennial who is director of residence life and student conduct at Anderson University, says she has noticed differences between her generation and Gen Z.
“When I was a resident director over the last five to six years, we were just learning about Gen Z because we knew they were coming to Anderson,” she said. “What we found was a much more open generation, a generation that was very accepting of other people, unlike previous generations.
“I’ve seen that there are many students who are much more accepting of other students, an increased effort of knowing other students’ experiences, and just seeing people as individuals.”
Zina Teague, resident director of Anderson University’s Morrison Hall, has also seen differences between the two generations. Teague, who is a millennial, has learned from being around Generation Z for a number of years.
“There are times I can see my experience or the way I do things bleeding into Gen Z behavior because I interact so much with Gen Z,” she explained.
In terms of views on race and sexual orientation, Teague sees differences between millennials and Generation Z.
“It is interesting,” she said. “I think about social media and how the older college students, the end of the millennials, are not as open or accepting. Then you have your younger college students, the Gen Z students, who are much more vocal about accepting new ideas, like the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter movements.”
Still, Teague has observed that Generation Z students sometimes are not open to change.
“To try to help people understand the value of getting out of their comfort zone is very important,” she said.
J.D. Bembry, a minority student at Anderson University, says he’s seen “more racial tolerance in my life than my parents did during their adolescence.”
The graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School added that most of the racism he’s experienced has been “implicit and subtle.”
Bembry added that he has received some criticism for being in an interracial relationship.
“I have to remind myself that people are people and I can’t get upset,” he said. “I just try to teach the older generations that this is more common. People do not come out of the womb racist; they have to be taught to think a race is ‘less than.’”
