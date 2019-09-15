The vanguard of Generation Z is now reaching adulthood, with profound consequences for American society.
Demographers define this cohort in slightly different ways, but Gen Z — sometimes called iGen — consists of young people born between roughly 1995 and 2010. The group is now more than 60 million strong, and like every generation, it will reshape culture, politics, religion and commerce.
As classrooms are now generally populated by Gen Z students, Anderson University began the academic year by bringing in a nationally recognized generational expert to speak to the faculty.
Dr. Corey Seemiller, a professor in the department of leadership studies in education and organizations at Wright State University, spoke to the AU faculty about the unique characteristics of Gen Z — and how this cohort learns.
“The most important thing,” said Seemiller after her talk, “is that we need to be adjusting with the times and making sure that we’re meeting the students where they’re at.
“(We need to be) perceptive of their needs and their desires and their preferences because, if we’re going to help them learn, then we need to do it in a way that makes the most sense for them.”
Seemiller’s presentation resonated with Liz Ranfeld, assistant professor of English and chairperson of the Faculty Development Committee at AU.
“Some of our faculty might have been trained or educated on Gen Z, but we thought this was an important topic for everyone, and there hadn’t been any training on generational insights for as long as anyone could remember,” Ranfeld said.
“For this new group of students, we wanted to make sure faculty understood what makes them different and what’s effective with them in the classroom. We prioritized bringing someone to campus who has a positive and enthusiastic view of Gen Z students, and Dr. Seemiller absolutely meets that criterion.”
This special report, written by members of a journalism class at Anderson University in collaboration with The Herald Bulletin, takes a close look at the character of Gen Z — and what it means for the future.
