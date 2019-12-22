ANDERSON — What a difference a year made in the life of Kandice James.
At this time last year, she was working as a tire sales associate in Bloomington, but after recently losing her job, she moved to Anderson for its lower cost of living.
“This Christmas has just been a struggle,” she said. “This year, I have just had to reach out a lot for help.”
One of the organizations to which James turned was the Salvation Army in Anderson. She was one of about 17 heads of household who on Friday wrapped gifts donated to their families by businesses and churches through the Salvation Army.
Families received clothing, a food basket and toys.
Because she moved three years ago to Indiana from Nebraska, James said she doesn’t have any family to lean on nearby.
“My kids don’t have grandparents who will show up with anything extra,” said the mother of daughters ages 3 and 4.
James said she had expected only one or two items when she signed up for her family to be adopted through the Salvation Army but was blown away by the donors’ generosity, including household items for her and brand-name toys for her daughters.
“I expected only one or two items, and I was given more than I expected,” she said. “My daughter is into ‘Frozen.’ Everything is ‘Frozen.’ That is not something I could have provided this year. It gave me an opportunity to give my kids a great Christmas.”
James said she won’t take the assistance for granted.
“I would love to donate at Christmas here at the Salvation Army once my situation changes,” she said.
The assistance given by the Salvation Army is a great distraction from the poverty in which some families live, James said. Through their generosity, she said, all children have an opportunity to return to school wearing new clothing and being able to brag about the great toys they received.
“Santa came to the poor people’s house,” she said, glowing with gratitude. “Today, we all have. Today, we’re all giving things. Every kid goes back to school different than when they went.”
Salvation Army social services coordinator Shelly DeLong, who coordinated the gift wrapping event, said families and churches usually call in looking for families to assist at Christmastime.
“It helps to give those struggling families a little extra boost throughout the Christmas season and helps us be servants of the Lord throughout the Christmas season,” she said.
The last couple of years, DeLong said, the Salvation Army has seen an increase in foster families and grandparents raising grandchildren.
“So we try to make sure they get extra help,” she said.
The Salvation Army’s Major Mike Wolfe said though the Salvation Army is heavily associated with Christmas because of the kettles, the organization is with helping an average of 500 families each month.
This year, he said, the Salvation Army is helping about 100 more children than last year. That’s because many heads of household are working part-time or not earning a high enough wage, he said.
“Many of those families would not have Christmas if it weren’t for the Salvation Army.”
