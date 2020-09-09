Girl Scouts provide mini-libraries to area parks

EDGEWOOD — Some small children could be seen investigating a curious new feature of Redwood Park in Edgewood on Friday afternoon, a small cabinet filled with books to serve as a miniature library, courtesy of Girl Scout Troop 1695.
With one mission accomplished, the Girl Scouts proceeded to Edgewood Park to unveil another book box.
These book boxes, which are part of the girls’ Silver Awards, have also been placed in Shadyside Park and the Geater Community Center in Anderson, allowing visitors to exchange books while maintaining social distancing.
A Silver Award project is meant to be something that is helping the community, is permanent and can be passed on, Troop leader Sarah Bowmer said. The Silver Award is the highest award that can be earned in their age group.
“We need children to start reading,” Clara Fulton said, when asked why her team had settled on books as the theme of the project.
The girls put 50 hours of work into building the boxes, which are part of an ever growing movement of self-serve libraries.
Among the four who participated was Bowmer’s daughter, Christine.
“We have chapter books, cooking books and children’s books for kids who can’t get to the library,” Christine Bowmer said.
The girls fully stocked the boxes with a variety of books with the intent that park visitors can take a book and leave one behind.
“You don’t have to bring it back,” Max Brown said. “Take a book and leave a book or you can take a book, read it and bring another one back later.”
Arthur Leak thanked the Girl Scouts on behalf of the Edgwood Town Council.
“When this project was brought to our attention, we were very excited to see it come to fruition.”
