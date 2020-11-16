ANDERSON — A local business has received approval for $340,000 in tax increment financing funds to expand.
The Anderson Economic Development Commission and the Anderson City Council last week approved the 12-year bond for Glazebrooks Funeral Service.
Robert Glazebrook purchased the former Redman Lodge on Nichol Avenue to the west of the former Marsh store.
The funds will be used to demolish and repave the parking lot to the front of the building to include a retention pond and fountain.
The project includes landscaping and additional signage along Nichol Avenue and a fence between an existing tire business to the front of the funeral service.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the bond will be paid off through the increased assessed value on the property.
The Anderson City Council passed through two of the required three readings of several ordinances to rezone property for future business use.
The council gave initial approval for a rezoning in the 4700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a storage facility and for a property in the 1200 block of Arrow Avenue for additional parking for the Steak and Fish restaurant.
Council also gave initial approval for a rezoning of the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Church on Madison Avenue, which will be transformed into a clinic for autistic children.
Initial approval was given to rezone property in the 3300 block of Canaday Drive to be used for a child daycare center.
The council tabled a request to rezone property at the corner of 34th and Lynn streets to be used for a lot for repossessed vehicles. Council members were reluctant to approve the request because it was forwarded from the Anderson Plan Commission without a majority vote.
The Plan Commission voted 4 to 2 to approve the rezoning, but five votes are required for a favorable recommendation to the council.
The city council returned the request to the Plan Commission for reconsideration.
The property is located to the north of the former Nicholson File property and to the west of an undeveloped two acres.
Winkler said there are discussions taking place on the potential development of the former Nicholson File property and the vacant lot to the east of the proposed rezoning.
