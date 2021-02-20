Change in Anderson

Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson, a retiree of Guide Lamp, said there’s no question the influx of Black workers at General Motors meant changes for Anderson as a city, making it more diverse.

“Look what it did for the standard of living for those folks. They improved the areas they lived in,” he said.

Though Anderson has had a Black community since the 1800s, their arrival in larger numbers to work at GM, meant changes in real estate, education and banking.

Edward L. Foggs, for instance, recalls how he was not allowed to eat at a roadside fruit stand, the Alibi, that used to be where the McDonald’s restaurant downtown on 14th Street stands.

“There were a lot of places around Anderson where people were not permitted to eat in the restaurant,” he said. “You were permitted to buy carryout, but you were not permitted to sit down.”

The needs of a burgeoning Black community also changed Madison County politics, especially in Anderson, where members of the African-American community became active in city government and Anderson Community Schools.