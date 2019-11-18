ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Grand Prix may be making a comeback in 2020 after a one-year hiatus.
A privately financed group led by businessman Wayne Bruzzese has worked on bringing back the largest go-kart event in the Midwest after the board of the Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce decided earlier this year to abandon it. The Southern Indiana Racing Association, which sanctioned the Grand Prix, rescheduled the event right away to another town so there wouldn’t be any breaks in the schedule.
“We were a little sad when they canceled the Alexandria Grand Prix last year,” said the owner of Anderson-based Star Bullets Banners and Signs.
The Alexandria City Council on Monday voted unanimously to set aside Aug. 22 and 23 for the event.
Officials at the Chamber of Commerce said there wasn’t enough organizational participation to continue hosting the Grand Prix.
Bruzzese, who is working with SIRA to revive the event, said he won’t be looking for financial support from the city, but he will be looking for minimal assistance in the areas of ambulance service, bleachers, sandbags and speakers for the sound system.
However, Alexandria Mayor Ron Richardson said that request will need to be put before the city’s Board of Works.
Bruzzese, who has been marketing director for Anderson Speedway, said he and the other promoters will pay for fencing and barricades as well as portable toilets. The group also will bring in a cleanup crew, he said.
Though the race traditionally has taken place on the streets of downtown Alexandria, there has been some discussion of alternative sites, including Beulah Park, Bruzzese said.
However, he added, the organizers are hiring an aerial photographer to determine the best route.
“Right now, the plan is to have it downtown in the configuration it was before,” he said.
