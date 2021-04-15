ANDERSON — The sound of go-karts racing will return to downtown Anderson this spring.
The 26th annual Sertoma Club Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix is set for Friday, April 24, through Sunday, April 26.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The races annually have drawn hundreds of go-kart racing enthusiasts and race teams.
“We have drivers from throughout Indiana and surrounding states that come to participate,” race organizer Terry Riggins said in a press release. “The Southern Indiana Racing Association (SIRA) will be the sanctioning body for the races. We have partnered with them for the past several years. We are proud to be apart of the Little 500 Festival.”
All the proceeds from the event are returned by the local Sertoma Club through scholarships, with more than $244,000 raised in support of community organizations and events.
“Our Anderson Sertoma Club has been fortunate to be able to produce fundraising events in our city that benefit so many not-for-profit charities,” Riggins said.
The event will take place in the downtown Anderson area. The race circuit will include East Ninth and 10th streets, Central Avenue and Indian Trails.
The streets will be closed to traffic at the temporary race course beginning Friday evening for setup and through Sunday evening for racing. Practice will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m., with opening ceremonies, including the traditional Mayor’s Race, about noon. Saturday racing will continue from 1 to 5 p.m., with Sunday racing from noon to 4:30 p.m. and the awards presentation at 5 p.m.
Spectators can watch for free. A pit pass will cost $15.
“We are looking forward to hosting this exciting event in our community,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “The club’s decision to cancel the race last year due to COVID-19 disappointed all of us because it is such a popular event. This race brings hundreds of people to our community and gives us a chance to showcase our downtown area and the improvements taking place around Anderson.”
For more information regarding this event or to volunteer, contact the Anderson Sertoma Club at 765-208-0784.
