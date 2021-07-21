Alexandria
• Food concessions open, noon-11 p.m., Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Magic Matt 1-5:30 p.m. (four shows throughout the day), Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Home Show building and outside displays open, 1-10 p.m., Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Kissell Entertainment Traveling Amusement Park (tickets and bracelets available), 5 p.m.-closing, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
• Stella Luna & the Satellites (rock), 7:30 p.m., stage, Madison County 4-H Fair, Beulah Park.
Frankton
• Pork chop dinners, 5:30 p.m. until they run out, bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
• Gordon Bonham, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
