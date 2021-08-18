ANDERSON — The Anderson Education Foundation is preparing for its fifth Anderson Community Schools’ Hall of Fame induction to celebrate the lives, professional excellence and effect of ACS alumni.
Since its inception in 2010, 53 distinguished alumni, whose names appear on a Wall of Fame outside Anderson High School’s auditorium, have been inducted into the ACS Hall of Fame.
This year’s inductees are Dorothy Boyd, Jack Brinkman, Dr. Virginia Chapman, Rod Freeman, Stephen Hofer, Dr. Mark Kane, Dr. Leslee Keys, Arno Land (posthumously), Jim Regenold, Rob Spaulding and the Rev. Bill Watson.
A community reception will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday in Loose Community Room, which is in a building east of the driveway at Loose Funeral Home, 200 W. 53rd St.
