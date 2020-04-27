ALEXANDRIA — Gaither Music Group has announced the launch of a brand-new podcast to appeals to fans who have welcomed the group’s Christian music and entertainment into their homes for many years.
More Than the Music, hosted by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member and GRAMMY Award-winning Bill Gaither, will feature one-on-one talks with guests that he has known, collaborated with and been inspired by during his 50 years in the music industry.
Upcoming episodes will feature author/songwriter Rory Feek, author and former broadcast journalist Mort Crim, country music supergroup Alabama, Anderson University President John Pistole, former NBA player and coach Paul Westphal, musician and songwriter Larry Gatlin, and more.
Since its inception, Gaither Music Group has grown into one of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world. The brand has become a household name, with millions of fans worldwide.
