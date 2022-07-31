INDIANAPOLIS — For those who want to learn more about outdoor Indiana, the Natural Resources Building at the Indiana State Fair offers guidebooks, manuals and more.
The Department of Natural Resources' site is in the northwest part of the fairgrounds. Among information inside are the latest state guidebooks about fishing, hunting, recreation and trapping, plus manuals about boating and off-road vehicles.
And unlike the outdoors, the building's air-conditioned.
Outside the building, kids 5-17 can fish free in the Fishin' Pond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The amphitheater, next to the building, offers live reptiles at 10 a.m. and a live birds of prey program at 4:30 p.m. every day of the fair. To learn about more programs at the amphitheater and on the building’s front porch, go to dnr.IN.gov/statefair. Also from that page, you can learn about volunteer opportunities are still available at the Fishin' Pond.
And tying in with the fair's s automobile-related theme of Fun at the Speed of Summer, many displays in the building highlight some of the vehicles, machines, tools and gadgets that staff members use in their jobs.
The fair continues through Aug. 21; it's closed Mondays and Tuesdays. More fair information is at IndianaStateFair.com.