INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, more than 12,000 volunteers across the state contribute countless hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.
During National Volunteer Week, April 16-22, the DNR will thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources and salute their accomplishments on agency social media accounts.
These volunteers connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.
To find out how you can volunteer, go to https://on.in.gov/dnrvolunteer.