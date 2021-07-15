ALEXANDRIA — At the Madison County recorder’s booth at the county 4-H fair next week, residents will be able to get information about:
• Free service alerts for home and property owners. Property Fraud Alert is a system to track possible fraudulent recordings that affect property ownership.
• Honor Rewards for Veterans. Veterans who have recorded their military discharge with the local county recorder are eligible to become a member of Honor Rewards.
• Handbook of Open Doors — a Resource Guide for Veterans/Military Families. The Madison County Joining Community Forces Committee has prepared a pocket-sized booklet of veteran-related services and resources. Veterans may stop by this booth to pick up a copy, while supplies.
Recorder Linda Smith, County Veterans Service Officers Mecca Andrews and David Herbert can be found in the Kiwanis Building.
