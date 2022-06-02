ANDERSON — Teams, sponsors and volunteers are being sought for the 15th annual Madison County Chamber/United Way Golf Classic on Friday, July 15, at Anderson Country Club.
The county’s largest golf event features morning and afternoon flights for team play. Prizes will be awarded in several individual contests and to the top three teams.
Proceeds will benefit both organizations and fund local programs supported by Heart of Indiana United Way and Madison County Chamber that create equitable opportunities and help individuals, families and businesses thrive.
For team and sponsor information, call 765-608-3064 or visit www.heartofindiana.org/golfclassic.
To volunteer, sign up at www.heartofindiana.org/golfvolunteer,