INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is joining with other law-enforcement agencies across Indiana this March to increase dangerous and impaired driving patrols for the NCAA Tournament and St. Patricks Day. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is the important reminder coming from law enforcement agencies as the two heaviest drinking events of the year, St. Patricks Day and the NCAA Tournament, occur in March. All throughout March officers will be conducting federally funded overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints in an effort to prevent dangerous and impaired driving.
According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, or ICJI, in March of 2019, there were 433 alcohol-related crashes across Indiana, resulting in 205 injuries and five fatalities. Of those, 65 crashes (15 percent) and one fatality occurred during the St. Patricks Day holiday weekend alone.
Impaired driving isn’t the only risk on the road in March, according to ICJI. Dangerous driving, which includes speed too fast for existing conditions and aggressive driving are also a concern and something officers will be watching for throughout the mobilization. The Pendleton District will have extra troopers on the roadways and will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in the eight-county Pendleton District during March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.