MADISON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will start a maintenance chip and seal operation next week. The operations will continue throughout the summer as INDOT works to maintain and preserve roadways.
The following operations are dependent on weather and subject to change. Follow @INDOTEast on Twitter and INDOT East Central on Facebook for updates.
• Indiana 13 between Indiana 28 and Indiana 26 (Madison/Grant counties), all lanes closed, Tuesday, May 12, to Friday, May 22. Detour: Indiana 28 East to Indiana 37 North to Indiana 26 West.
• Indiana 13 between Interstate 69 and Indiana 32 (Madison County), all lanes closed, Wednesday, May 20, to Wednesday, June 3. Detour: I-69 South to Indiana 37 North to Indiana 32 East.
During chip and seal operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs.
After the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and then swept from the road. After a curing period, crews return to fog seal the new driving surface.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.