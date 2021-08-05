WAVELAND — Stargaze at the darkest public night sky in Indiana at Shades State Park on Aug. 14 during the park’s Perseid meteor shower star party.
The Wabash Valley Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up for visitors to use from 10 p.m. to midnight. Society members will help viewers locate constellations, planets and the Milky Way galaxy, among other celestial objects. The meteor shower should be visible without a telescope.
Park naturalists will have a few space-themed crafts and activities for guests to do while waiting to look through a telescope. Bring a chair or blanket to view the stars in comfort along the park road that leads to the Pine Hills Nature Preserve parking lot.
This is event depends on the weather. The star party will be canceled if the sky is too cloudy or if it's raining.
Standard park gate fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Shades State Park (on.IN.gov/shades) is at 7751 S. 890 W., Waveland.
