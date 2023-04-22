ANDERSON — The Madison County Community Foundation will host “Women In Philanthropy,” a free brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield.
The deadline to register at tinyurl.com/PHILBRUNCH is Monday, May 1. RSVP is required. All funds raised through the event will go toward grants for Madison County organizations that serve children and women.
Delivering the keynote will be A’Niyah Birdsong, an Anderson native who is Miss Indiana University 2017, second runner-up Miss Indiana USA 2019 and Miss Indiana USA 2021. Birdsong attended Anderson Preparatory Academy and graduated from Indiana University, earning a degree in biology with a business life sciences certificate.
After college, she began her career at Eli Lilly. She was recently promoted to primary care senior business director.
At the brunch, MCCF will award its first “Woman of Impact” Award, which recognizes a woman who goes above and beyond to empower women and advocate for children throughout Madison County.
This year’s recipient will be Ruthie Smith, director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Community Hospital Anderson. She has worked in her position for 37 years. As maternal child support services coordinator, he work includes being involved in programs that provide support and education for families in need.
Information: 765-644-0002.